US will pursue other issues in case of mutual return to JCPOA

"We continue to believe that a mutual return to compliance is the most effective means by which to put Iran’s nuclear program back in the box ... So that is the first step," said Price in his daily press briefing on Thursday.

"If we are able to achieve a mutual return to compliance, we will then use that JCPOA, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as a baseline to negotiate what we have – the – not only to lengthen and strengthen the provisions of the deal but to put on the table and to discuss, in a productive and hopefully useful way, other issues of concern, issues that are of concern not only to the United States but also of concern to our allies and partners in the region as well," he claimed

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

The new US president Joe Biden has admitted that Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran has failed and promised to return to the deal soon, but it is still continuing the same campaign against Iran.

MA/FNA14000814000015