Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has not held any meeting or phone talk with Saudi officials, said an informed source in the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

The source added that there is no plan in this regard.

In the past two days, some social media activists, without citing their source, reported that Shamkhani had met with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir in Baghdad.

