Enemy seeks to drag Iran in security challenges: Shamkhani

Speaking at a meeting with the members of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held at the compound of Secretariat of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that engaging Iran in the security cases has been one of the prime goals of enemy.

During the meeting, two sides discussed domestic and foreign issues in the field of national security comprehensively.

The main goal of enemies in recent years and within the framework of policy of maximum pressure is drag the Islamic Republic of Iran in various security cases both inside and outside the country to create national security challenges in economic, political and social fields, Shamkhani emphasized.

The SNSC secretary added that the people's support for the government can neutralize the enemies' plots and can help the government to overcome existing problems especially in economic and livelihood fields and to neutralize psychological warfare waged by enemies to frustrate people with the Establishment.

In this meeting, representatives of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission also expressed their views on various economic, political, security and social issues and presented their solutions for effective management of the main challenges facing the country.

