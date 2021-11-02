Role of prominent people in decreasing environmental problems

The environmental problems would bring about a lot of danger to future generations and highlight the necessity of informing people make them of the large scale of the danger.

“Undoubtedly, in an era that industrial and nonindustrial pollutants together with thermal inversions have caused the air and our environment to be polluted, one of the ways to solve or lessen this air pollution is to expand the green space and tree-planting”, Mr. Haghani, a senior environmentalist said.

When it comes to people’s awareness on this issue, the environmentalist believes, “Despite the fact that most people have enough knowledge and information on this issue, they do not believe in the importance of tree-planting in combating global warming”.

According to him, people will become aware of the severity of the problem when they see celebrities and prominent figures in society do something in this regard.

On the role of the prominent figures, he added, “among the celebrities who have come to help to save the environment and natural sources through tree-planting and expanding the green space, there are few people to be named in Iran. Football legend Ali Daei and actress Mitra Hajjar among others as well as Shahab Moradi are the ones who have taken serious action in planting hundreds of staple trees and have developed green spaces”.

Haghani also pointed to some of Shahab Moradi's activities saying, “Shahab Moradi is one of the people who has annually come with at least 300 of his students to the field of natural resources since 2015. I am not oversating if I say they have planted thousands of trees. The trees that have been planted in different areas are now can be seen,. they are tall and green. One of Shahab Moradi's good things is taking action in different cities of Iran during different seasons over the years”.

Another important point about he is that he has always mentioned the significance of planting trees and enlarging the green spaces in the country and emphasized this important issue in TV programs for several times. This is an issue that other famous and popular figures among people should pay attention to.