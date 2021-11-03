Yemeni forces reach 10 km of Ma'rib province

Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees have reached 10 km south of Ma’rib province.

Yemeni army forces and Popular Committee's battle with Pro-Hadi forces is currently concentrated in the al-Amoud area.

According to news sources, the Yemeni army forces and Popular Committee have now reached the Al Falaj, located at the southern entrance of the city of Ma'rib.

Ma’rib, which is located right in the middle of a whole host of other Yemeni provinces, has turned into a focus of the Yemeni army’s liberation operations since last year.

"Our forces have managed to fully liberate Al-Bayda province with the support of the local residents. The military operation in Marb is successful with the continued support of the tribesmen," Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday during a press conference to detail the second phase of Operation Spring of Victory by the Yemeni army and popular committees.

Saudi Arabia and some of its allies have been staging a war on Yemen since 2015 to restore power there to the kingdom’s former Riyadh-friendly officials.

The war and a simultaneous siege, which the Saudi-led coalition has been enforcing on the Arab world’s already poorest nation, have killed tens of thousands of Yemenis.

The invasion has also pushed entire Yemen close to the brink of outright famine, turning the country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen’s defense forces have, however, vowed not to lay down their arms and resistance operations until the country’s complete liberation.

