US cruel sanctions violating Iranian women human rights

The inhumane and unilateral coercive actions of the United States have had disastrous consequences on Iranian women's rights, and the cruel and inhuman sanctions have violated women's fundamental rights, Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Zahra Ershadi said on Thursday.

Ershadi stressed that the United Nations, especially the Security Council, must not forget its responsibility against such illegal and oppressive actions.

She said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully committed to respecting, supporting, and promoting the human rights of all people, including women and girls.

Since its establishment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always paid attention to the promotion of the cultural, social, economic, and political status of women as a fundamental pillar in its policy-making, legislation, and national planning, Ershadi noted.

Referring to the interference of Westerners over the internal affairs of Iran regarding the recent development in the country, Ershadi said, "We ask these countries to adhere to their international obligations based on the United Nations Charter and to respect the principles of national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries."

