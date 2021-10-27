  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2021, 10:15 PM

Iran FM:

Peace in Afghanistan to only obtain from inclusive govt.

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that peace in Afghanistan will only emanate from the inclusive government in the country and respect to the will of Afghan people.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Iran is honored to have hosted a very constructive meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors.”

Noting that the future of Afghanistan and the region is at stake, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, and Russia stand ready to assist Afghans.

“Conference message is clear: Peace will only stem from inclusive govt. & respect for the will of Afghan people,” he added.

