Peace in Afghanistan to only obtain from inclusive govt.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Iran is honored to have hosted a very constructive meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors.”

Noting that the future of Afghanistan and the region is at stake, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Turkmenistan, and Russia stand ready to assist Afghans.

“Conference message is clear: Peace will only stem from inclusive govt. & respect for the will of Afghan people,” he added.

