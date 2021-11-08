  1. Economy
Sistan and Baluchestan exported over $95mn goods in 7 months

TEHRAN, Nov. 07 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization for Trade Promotion and Commercial Affairs said that more than $95 million worth of products was exported overseas from this province in seven months.

Mohammad Rafi’ Soltanzadeh, Deputy Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization stated that more than $95 million worth of non-oil products were exported from customs offices and border marketplaces of this southern province in the seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

He went on to say that a total of 496,822 tons of non-oil products, valued at $95,284,125, were exported from provincial customs offices and marketplaces in the seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22).

Construction materials (cement), fresh fruits and vegetables, sulfur, dates, summer crops, washing machine powder, bitumen, ceramic products, etc. were the main products exported from this southern province to the countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries, Mohammad Rafi’ Soltanzadeh Deputy Head of Sistan-Baluchestan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization added.

