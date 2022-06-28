  1. Politics
US military claims:

Senior leader of Al-Qaeda-linked group killed in NW Syria

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The US military claimed on Monday that a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda-aligned militant group has been killed in a raid in Syria's Idlib province.

The US military claimed on Monday that the country carried out a raid in Syria's Idlib province on Monday that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, Reuters reported.

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Al Qaeda-aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the US military statement claimed.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organization, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.

