Iran, proud of its friendship with Republic of Azerbaijan

Addressing worshippers in sermons of Friday prayers in Bilesavar, Ardabil province, Hojjatoleslam Jaber Azizi reiterated that Iran is proud of its friendship with Azerbaijan Republic and it is hoped that the city will host pious and Muslim people of Azerbaijan through Belesavar Customs as soon as possible.

Hojjatoleslam Azizi congratulated the arrival of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and outset of 10-Day Dawn Celebrations to all noble people of Islamic Iran.

According to the interpretation of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Islamic Revolution in Iran was 'bombshell of light', he said, adding, “Under the wise leadership of the late Imam Khomeini (RA), Islamic Republic of Iran stood against the Global Arrogance lonely in order to be a symbol for all justice- and freedom-seeking in the world.”

Today, enemies are afraid of expansion and development of spirit of resistance in countries of the world especially in the Middle east, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Friday prayers leader pointed to the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the international arena and called Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the topmost factor of power and resistance of Islamic Iran against enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

