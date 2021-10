"Today, we are able to produce all advanced jet engine and drone, surface-to-surface, air-to-surface, coast-to-sea missiles, electronic and radar mechanized equipment inside the country," said Brigadier General Mohammad Hossein Dadras on Tuesday referring to the achievements of the country's defense industry.

"We are able to defend Iran effectively against enemies because we have the most sophisticated and advanced defense equipment," he added.

