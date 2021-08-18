Any occupation to end in 'humiliating dismissal'

He tweeted on Wed., "The end of any occupation is a humiliating dismissal. The fate that befell the United States in Vietnam, #Afghanistan and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of the occupying Zionist regime."
HJ/5284102
TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Reacting to the recent developments in Afghanistan, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) named the end of any occupation a 'humiliating dismissal'.
He tweeted on Wed., "The end of any occupation is a humiliating dismissal. The fate that befell the United States in Vietnam, #Afghanistan and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of the occupying Zionist regime."
HJ/5284102
Your Comment