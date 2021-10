Three people were killed after a helicopter crashed in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, German media reported on Sunday, according to the Chinese CGTN TV website.

It is not known if there are people missing, the report said, citing local police. The cause of the crash is not clear at the moment.

A large number of emergency services and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene of the incident and relief & rescue operations have begun.

