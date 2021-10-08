Attractive fight between 2 Iranian kickboxing stars in Japan

The officials of the K-1 organization of Japan intend to hold an attractive and spectacular competition between two famous Iranian kickboxing stars, namely Mahmoud Sattari and Sina Karimian, at the beginning of the new year.

An examination of the record of these two athletes shows that each of them has won several titles in their weight class, which has doubled the sensitivity of this fight.

The young but title-winning fighter of Iran recently managed to win the K-1 Krush cross-weight title with numerous knockouts.

On the other hand, Karimian is another Iranian legionnaire based in Japan and holder of the K-1 Grand Prix cross-weight title.

Of course, Karimian has gone through many ups and downs in the K-1 organization. After winning the K-1 title in 2018 and defending it in 2019, he lost to his Japanese opponent the same year and lost the title. A year later, he succeeded in regaining the title once again with the decision (unanimous), and to this day, he has taken it back.

According to the decision of the Japanese officials, this sensitive and spectacular fight will take place at the beginning of the new year, and it remains to be seen which of these two Iranian stars can win.

