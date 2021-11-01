  1. World
Train collision in southwest Britain injures several people

TEHRAN, Nov. 01 (MNA) – A number of people have been left injured from a train collision at a tunnel near Salisbury, England, according to the British Transport Police (BTP).

Two trains were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon in Salisbury, England, officials said, CBS News reported.

The Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Department described it on Twitter as a "major incident."

The department also confirmed that around 50 firefighters are responding to the incident.

No deaths have been reported.

"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," British Transport Police tweeted. "Updates will continue to be shared here."

The incident happened near the Salisbury station, according to the PA news agency. One of the trains was reportedly derailed after hitting an object, and was then struck by the second train, as signaling was affected.

