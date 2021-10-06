  1. Technology
Arak medical, Damascus unis. discuss scientific cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The presidents of Damascus university of Syria and Arak University of Medical Sciences of Iran discussed the expansion of bilateral scientific cooperation.

Yasar Abdin, President of Damascus University and Seyed Mohammad Jamalian, the President of Arak University of Medical Sciences discussed improving bilateral cooperation between the two universities.

Markazi province is one of the cancer treatment centers in the west of the country which enjoys the most advanced pieces of equipment, Jamalian said in this meeting.

Having experienced specialists and subspecialties for the treatment of neurological diseases is one of the strengths of Arak University and Markazi Province.

This is one of the most important meetings held between Damascus University with foreign universities, the President of Damascus University said, expressing hope that the executive steps will be taken in this area as soon as possible.

