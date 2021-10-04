Fumio Kishida becomes new prime minister of Japan

The LDP chose Fumio Kishida as its new leader last week. Japanese media earlier suggested that Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister in the new cabinet, while Shunichi Suzuki will be tapped as finance minister and Hirokazu Matsuno - as chief cabinet secretary, Sputnik reported.

Kishida reportedly plans to dissolve the House of Representatives on 14 October. According to NHK, an election for Japan's lower house will be convened on 31 October.

Kishida's main rival in the elections, Taro Kono, was previously put in charge of the party's public relations. For the past several years, Kono has not held a post below minister. He used to head the Foreign Ministry and the Defence Ministry, then he became minister for administrative reform and was responsible for vaccinations.

Hours ago, the government of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned, the Prime Minister’s Office announced. Suga collected resignations from all members of the cabinet at the emergency meeting.

