Fumio Kishida officially reelected as Japanese PM (+VIDEO)

The Japanese House of Representatives, with 297 votes in favor, reappointed the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as 111th Prime Minister of Japan.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida was re-elected Wednesday as prime minister in a special parliament session after his party secured a majority in the House of Representatives election on Oct. 31, Kyodo news agency reported.

Prior to the three-day Diet session through Friday, his Cabinet resigned en masse as required by the Constitution. Kishida, who has served as premier for just over a month after taking office on Oct. 4, will launch his second Cabinet in the afternoon.

MA/PR