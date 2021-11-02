Iran exports $9bn worth of non-oil goods in two months: IRICA

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi broke the news on Tuesday, saying that 9,686,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $11.108 billion were discharged from customs offices of the country in this period.

Turning to the export of products in the first five months of the current year, Latifi said that 45,472,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $17.661 billion, were exported from Iran to other countries from August 23 to October 22, showing a hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 13,819,000 tons of goods, valued at $16.631 billion, were imported into the country, a total of which were discharged from the country's customs offices.

Foreign trade of the country has increased significantly in the administration of President Raeisi, he emphasized.

IRICA spokesman put the average monthly volume of products imported into the country in the first five months of the current year at 2,764,000 tons, valued at $3.326billion.

Iran exported 14,522,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $4.145 billion in the Iranian month of Shahrivar in the current year (from Aug. 21 to Sept. 22).

In addition, 15,187,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $5.268 billion, were exported from the country in the Iranian month of Mehr (from Sept. 21 to Oct. 22).

