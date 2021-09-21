Raeisi calls for developing Iran-UAE ties

According to Emirati media, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates has received a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

This message came in response to the congratulatory letter of the Emirati president to his Iranian counterpart on his election as the president.

According to the report, the Iranian president expressed hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would develop, especially in the economic field, referring to the enormous potential of Iran and the UAE.

Appreciating his Emirati counterpart for this congratulatory message, Raeisi wished Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan good health, success for the UAE, and happiness for the proud people of this neighboring country.

It is worth mentioning that boosting relations with regional and neighboring countries is a priority in the foreign policy of Raeisi's administration.

