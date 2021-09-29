  1. Politics
Leader appoints Peyman Jebelli as new IRIB chief

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution appointed Peyman Jebelli as the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

In a decree issued on Wednesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Peyman Jeballi as the new head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Promoting the level of public awareness and knowledge, strengthening the spirit of national and revolutionary identity, spreading hope in society, and promoting the Islamic-Iranian lifestyle were among the issues that the Leader emphasized as priorities of the IRIB.

Peyman Jebelli has replaced Abdolali Ali Asgari who served as IRIB chief since May 2016.

