Sep 29, 2021, 4:00 PM

China opposes US request for cutting Iran oil import

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – In response to a media report of the US asking China to cut oil imports from Iran, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Beijing strongly opposes US sanctions against Iran.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that China's cooperation with Iran is conducted within the framework of international law and urged the US to drop its "long-arm jurisdiction."

China's position on China-Iran economic and trade cooperation is consistent and clear, and cooperation has always been conducted under the framework of international law, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing on Wednesday when asked about the report, Global Times reported.

China and Iran have always conducted cooperation following the principles of equality and mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and commercialization, Hua said.

The spokesperson further stressed that China firmly opposes any unilateral sanctions and urged the US to lift the so-called long-arm jurisdiction over third-party entities and individuals as soon as possible.

While Washington claims readiness to return to the Vienna talks to revive the JCPOA, Reuters reported that the United States has asked Beijing to reduce its oil purchases from Iran.

