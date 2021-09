Written and directed by Darya Azari, the Iranian short film 'Double Park', has been selected to take part in the 22nd edition of the Ohio Film Festival.

The festival is scheduled to be held from November 5 to 14 in California, USA.

'Double Park' tells the story of a woman whose son is ashamed to introduce his mother to his friends. She is trying to improve their relationship.

RHM/5315499