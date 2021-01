TEHRAN, Jan.30 (MNA)-With the outset of winter and intensification of cold and freezing of Ganjnameh waterfall in Hamedan province, suitable opportunity is provided for ice climbing, so that athletes of this sport field can continue their exercises.

This waterfall is one of the most important waterfalls of the province, near the city of Hamadan and at the tail end of the recreational area of Abbas Abad Valley.