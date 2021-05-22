  1. Iran
May 22, 2021, 8:55 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 22

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, May 22.

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Zionists had to accept defeat

Aftab:

Rouhani: We will defeat sanctions until end of government's period

Biden can wipe out Trump forever

Ebtekar:

Celebration of victory in Gaza

Countdown to revive JCPOA

Etemad:

Palestinians celebrate victory of Resistance in 11-day battle

Etela'at:

Leader: All influential elements of regime and Netanyahu himself must be prosecuted, punished

IRGC unveils new drone, missile, radar systems

Zarif: Only way to bring peace to Palestine through a referendum

Main agreement has been reached to lift sanctions

Iran:

Leader: Continuation of crimes, call for ceasefire both show defeats of Zionist regime

IRGC unveils 3 strategic achievements in field of UAVs and defense 

Javan:

Leader: Greetings to the heroic, resistant Gaza

Kayhan:

Leader: Savage, wolf-like Zionist enemy correctly realized it’s powerless against Palestine’s unified uprising

News Code 173746
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173746/

