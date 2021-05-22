Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on May 22

Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Zionists had to accept defeat
Aftab:
Rouhani: We will defeat sanctions until end of government's period
Biden can wipe out Trump forever
Ebtekar:
Celebration of victory in Gaza
Countdown to revive JCPOA
Etemad:
Palestinians celebrate victory of Resistance in 11-day battle
Etela'at:
Leader: All influential elements of regime and Netanyahu himself must be prosecuted, punished
IRGC unveils new drone, missile, radar systems
Zarif: Only way to bring peace to Palestine through a referendum
Main agreement has been reached to lift sanctions
Iran:
Leader: Continuation of crimes, call for ceasefire both show defeats of Zionist regime
IRGC unveils 3 strategic achievements in field of UAVs and defense
Javan:
Leader: Greetings to the heroic, resistant Gaza
Kayhan:
Leader: Savage, wolf-like Zionist enemy correctly realized it’s powerless against Palestine’s unified uprising
