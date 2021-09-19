COVID-19 death toll mounts to 117,182 in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that 15,975 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 5,424,835.

Over the last 24 hours, 391 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 117,182, the statement added.

6,765 cases are in critical condition while 4,764,998 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, according to the Health Ministry.

So far more than 31 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran, the ministry noted.

