ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Syrian gas pipeline

ISIL has claimed responsibility for an attack on a gas pipeline at Deir Ali power station in Syria, according to a statement published on Saturday on its affiliated Telegram channels, Reuters reported.

Earlier, Syria’s electricity minister said the attack had led to an electricity outage that hit the capital Damascus, its outskirts and other areas.

Minister of Electricity Ghassan al-Zamel announced the return of electricity to all Syrian provinces after the Deir Ali Electricity Generation Plant went out of service due to a terrorist attack on the gas feeding line of the plant yesterday evening, SANA reported.

The minister added that a terrorist attack targeted the gas pipeline feeding Tishreen and Deir Ali Electricity Generation Plants in addition to two 400 KV towers located between Deir Ali and Tishreen Plants, which led to a drop in the gas pressure suddenly in Deir Ali Plant as the Plant goes out of service.

