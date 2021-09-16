Source of contamination reported by IAEA unknown: envoy

Despite the fact that Iran has provided a written explanation over the existence of uranium contamination in one of the nuclear sites on May 26, 2021, unfortunately, the IAEA continues to state that Iran has not yet provided an explanation, Kazem Gharibabadi, the Permanent Ambassador of Iran in International Organizations in Vienna said.

He made the remarks as Iran's representative at the quarterly meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Based on the research on the history of activities carried out in nuclear sites, so far no record of nuclear activity has been observed in the sites, he asserted.

Therefore, the source of the contamination reported by IAEA is completely unknown, he also added.

IAEA should refrain from politicizing such issues and be vigilant in its positions and written reports.

It is a bitter irony that the IAEA is unaware of the Israeli regime's nuclear weapons program in the unstable region of West Asia, Gharibabadi said.

RHM/