Directed by Alireza Saeedi, the short film 'Death of Birthday' is scheduled to take part in the World independent Cinema awards in New York.

"Birthday gifts are not always pleasant. Sometimes it can bring life closer to death. Today is Saras's birthday and a gift was sent to her", reads the synopsis of the short film.

World independent Cinema awards will be held from October 5 to 10 this year.

