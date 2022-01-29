"FP" think tank formed at foreign ministry headed by FM

One of the first actions done by the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian soon after he received the vote of confidence from the Parliament was the formation of a "Foreign Policy Thin Tank.

The trank consists of 10 prominent professors from universities across Iran in the fields of international relations, political science, international law and economics.

The think tank meetings are chaired by the foreign minister Amir-Abdoillahian.

During the meetings, the participants review and discuss and offer solutions on foreign policy issues, developments in the fields of foreign relations and foreign policy.

As many as 14 scientific and specialized committees consisting of 75 professors and experts are also considered as the fellow of the think tank.

Among the most important committees are the Committee on Economic, Scientific and Technological Diplomacy, the Committee on Media and Cultural Diplomacy, the Committee on American and European Studies, the Committee on East and Eurasia studies, the Committee on Nuclear and Clean Energy studies, the Committee on Legal Diplomacy and Human Rights, the Committee on Resistance Diplomacy and finally, the Committee on water resources and rivers located on the borders.

