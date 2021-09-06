Former France defender Adams dies after nearly 4-decade coma

In coma since 1982, former France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Jean-Pierre Adams died on Monday at the age of 73, Anadolu Agency said on Monday.

Adams, who played for Nimes Olympique, Nice and PSG, was operated under anesthesia on March 17, 1982 in a Lyon hospital but then he fell into coma, which lasted for at least 39 years.

The French clubs offered condolences each to the family and fans of Adams.

Meanwhile, Nice said on Twitter that the club will pay tribute to its former player before the French Ligue 1 match against Monaco on Sept. 19 at Allianz Riviera in Nice.

