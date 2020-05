OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo also attended the ceremony. “Hossein was as a gallant representative of his esteemed country IR Iran and a longstanding pillar of OPEC. He was an accomplished oil technocrat and an astute diplomat,” Barkindo said, according to OPEC's official Twitter account.

Kazempour Ardebili, 68, passed away in a Tehran hospital on Saturday two weeks after he slipped into a coma due to a brain hemorrhage.