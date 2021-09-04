4 killed, 7 injured by Taliban in aerial shooting: report

Four people were killed and seven others were injured in Afghanistan as a result of several incidents of shooting in the air by the Taliban, a medical source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Four people were killed and seven injured as a result of the shooting in the air late last night," the source said.

Eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Friday that the shooting occurred in several provinces.

Residents of the Afghan capital feared that it was another outbreak of fighting, but the Taliban claimed they were shooting to celebrate the capture of defiant Panjshir province — something denied by the resistance forces.

The group's leadership, however, called on the forces to stop firing in light of growing concerns among Afghans.

