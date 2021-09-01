  1. World
Sep 1, 2021, 8:50 AM

US navy helicopter crashes off San Diego Coast

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – An MH-60S helicopter has crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego, California while conducting "routine flight operations", the US Pacific Fleet confirmed on Tuesday.

It is yet unclear exactly how many people were on board, but the aircraft usually operates with a crew of four, according to the Naval Air Systems Command, Sputnik reported.

The helicopter was embarked aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and crashed after taking off from the ship.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. More information will be posted as it becomes available. 

Marine Traffic showed several US Navy warships assisting in search and rescue operations in the area.

