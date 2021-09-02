Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 2

Arman-e Melli:
Expert: Economic crisis cannot end only with neighbors’ help
Asia:
Vaccine import, production increase
Calls for resignation of US Defense Secretary, head of joint chiefs
Aftab-e Yazd:
Expert answers; Is Ahmad Masoud same as Ahmad Shah Masoud?
Ebtekar:
Navy cmdr.: We will not let enemies disrupt region’s security
Raeisi talks of ‘good news’ about vaccine production, import
Etemad:
Time against JCPOA
Principalists talk of need for negotiations, JCPOA return, re-studying FATF
Ettela’at:
Amar Hakim names expulsion of US forces, boosting PMU as priorities
Amir-Abdollahian says Iran will cooperate with neighbors
5mn doses of coronavirus vaccine to enter Iran today
