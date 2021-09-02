Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 2

Arman-e Melli:

Expert: Economic crisis cannot end only with neighbors’ help

Asia:

Vaccine import, production increase

Calls for resignation of US Defense Secretary, head of joint chiefs

Aftab-e Yazd:

Expert answers; Is Ahmad Masoud same as Ahmad Shah Masoud?

Ebtekar:

Navy cmdr.: We will not let enemies disrupt region’s security

Raeisi talks of ‘good news’ about vaccine production, import

Etemad:

Time against JCPOA

Principalists talk of need for negotiations, JCPOA return, re-studying FATF

Ettela’at:

Amar Hakim names expulsion of US forces, boosting PMU as priorities

Amir-Abdollahian says Iran will cooperate with neighbors

5mn doses of coronavirus vaccine to enter Iran today

