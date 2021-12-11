Iran sitting volleyball nominated for 2021 Paralympic Awards

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced the nominees for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards recently.

The IPC has nominated the Iranian national sitting volleyball team as one of the three nominees for the title of the best team this year.

Iran has crowned men's sitting volleyball champions for a record seventh time after overcoming the RPC. Tokyo 2020 marked the first time since Atlanta 1996 that the gold medal match was not between the Asian team and Bosnia & Herzegovina, according to the paralympic website.

The Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby and USA Women’s Sitting Volleyball are the other two teams that are shortlisted for the 2021 Paralympic Sport Awards.

The winners will be announced across the following categories: Best Female, Best Male, Best Team, Best Female Debut, Best Male Debut and Best Official.

