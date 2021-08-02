Over 11,000 Afghan immigrants leave Iran for home in 2 weeks

These people were mainly people who had traveled to Iran for work or who had gone to Iran to travel to other countries.

The same report confirmed that 11,923 Afghan refugees have returned to their country from Iran and Pakistan.

This is while, due to the escalation of security risks, Iran has urged its nationals to refrain from traveling to Afghanistan until further notice.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan issued a statement on August 1, announcing that Iranian citizens should not travel to Afghanistan due to the escalation of security conditions.

It also asked Iranian citizens residing in various cities and regions of Afghanistan, except Kabul, to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible.

HJ/FNA14000511000678