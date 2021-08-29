  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2021, 3:33 PM

Boosting defense power necessary to counter arrogant powers

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – Upgrading military capabilities and developing defense power is necessary to counter the threats and coercion of the arrogant powers, Head of Ideological-Political Organization of the Ministry of Defense said.

Addressing newly-appointed Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani in a message, the Head of Ideological-Political Organization of the Ministry of Defense felicitated him on gaining parliament's vote of confidence.

"This is a very important responsibility and trust that has been put on you", Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ziaeddin Aghajanpour said.

He went on to say, "The Iranian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces are responsible to improve the defense power and military readiness of the country to counter the threats and coercion of the arrogant powers."

Upgrading military capabilities and developing defense and offensive industries is an undeniable necessity, he reminded, referring to the increasing trend of violation of human rights, oppression, and crimes against innocent people in the world.

According to him, only the authority, the defense power can provide security for countries.

Marzieh Rahmani
