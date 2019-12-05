Iran’s deterrent power impenetrable, invincible: Maj. Gen. Bagheri

“Today, we have reached complete self-sufficiency in the defense sector, and such power has brought about a great military and deterrent power for the country,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said on Thursday, during a visit to Defense Ministry exhibition showcasing its latest technological achievements.

Underlining the rapid pace of developments in the country’s defense equipment, the top commander said, “The Defense Ministry has shown a great performance in the past two years, managing to fulfill a major part of the country’s defense requirements.”

He named the reliance on domestic capabilities and cooperation with Iranian knowledge-based firms as the keys to materialize such strategic plans.

“Appropriate utilization of tech-based companies and cooperation with Iranian universities have helped us reduce dependency on foreign resources,” he added.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector in the past years and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The country has designed and manufactured different types of missile systems, including Talash and Bavar-373.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely meant for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

