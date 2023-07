It is said that Gholizadeh joined the Polish league with around 1.8 million euros and made his transfer the most expensive one in the history of a Polish team.

Previously, the Iranian professional sportsman had played for the Belgian Royal Charleroi Sporting Club.

Also, the Iranian football winger, 27, was on loan for Turkey's Kasımpaşa Sports Club in the second half of last season.

