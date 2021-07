TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Esteghlal FC gained a 2-1 over Tractor on Tuesday courtesy of two goals by Mehdi Ghayedi.

The three points revived the Tehran-based team’s hopes for the IPL title. With four matchdays remaining, Persepolis leads the table with 55 points, followed by Sepahan (53) and Esteghlal (47).