Proposed FM able to expand relations with neighbors, region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates under domestic and international conditions and is being affected by relations between countries, former Deputy Foreign Minister Javad Mansouri said while speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

In other words, Foreign Ministry is an agent which operates in line with the foreign policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

The experience of the last two decades shows that the desire for expanding relations with the West, Europe, and the United States has faced failure, the veteran diplomat said, noting that today the situation is completely different.

He went on to say, "Therefore, the new government should logically make a serious effort to expand relations with its neighbors and the two continents of Asia and Africa."

According to Mansouri, in the new situation, the foreign ministry needs an active diplomat who supports the idea of boosting relations with neighbors as well as Asia and African powers.

Therefore, President Raeisi's proposed Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian enjoys both executive experience and energy in this area.

With respect to the policies of the new government and the new conditions of the international community and the background of Amir-Abdolhian in the last two decades, there is more chance for the success of Raeisi's proposed Foreign Minister.

