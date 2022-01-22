  1. World
Hashd al-Sha’abi forces thwart attack in Iraq's Diyala

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Media outlets reported that the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, managed to thwart an attack of the remnants of ISIL terrorists in Diyala province in the east of the country.

The Popular Mobilization Forces on Friday thwarted an ISIL terrorist attack in Miqdadiyah city in the Diyala Governorate of Iraq.

ISIL terrorists were trying to attack the positions of the PMU forces and destroy the thermal camera in the village of Sabah, but the 24th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces thwarted this terrorist act.

This comes as the Popular Mobilization Forces set up a security center and installed a thermal camera at the request of the residents of the area.

Iraqi sources reported on Friday that the elements of the ISIL terrorists unexpectedly attacked one of the Iraqi army bases at three villages with rifles and semi-heavy weapons, which killed 11 Iraqi soldiers.

