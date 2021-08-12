  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Aug 12, 2021, 6:00 PM

Afghan govt. reportedly offers Taliban ‘share in power’

Afghan govt. reportedly offers Taliban ‘share in power’

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – According to a source close to the government, the Afghan administration has offered the Taliban a share in power so long as the rising violence in the country comes to a halt.

The Taliban armed group has taken control of Ghazni, the capital of Ghazni province, about 130km (80 miles) southwest of the capital Kabul, Aljazeera reported.

It becomes the 10th provincial capital to fall within days.

A government source tells Al Jazeera that the Afghan government has offered the Taliban a share in power so long as the rising violence in the country comes to a halt.

Meanwhile, fighting is raging in Lashkar Gah, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities in the Taliban heartland of Helmand province.

The Lashkar Gah regional police headquarters were taken by the armed group, with some police officers surrendering to the fighters and others retreating to the nearby governor’s office still held by government forces.

RHM/PR

News Code 177281
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177281/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News