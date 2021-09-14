‘Mina’ system unveiled to intl. Persian language learners

The web-based Persian language education system "Mina”, was unveiled on Monday with the aim of honoring Persian language and literature, in the presence of Abdulali Ali-Asgari, head of IRIB and Gholam Ali Haddad-Adel, head of the Sa'adi Foundation.

Teaching the Persian language is a national issue that should be considered beyond the borders, Ali-Asgari said at the ceremony, referring to the importance of teaching the Persian language and literature.

"In a meeting that I had with the intellectuals of the Islamic Center in Russia, I realized that many of their documents and books were written in the Persian language which shows the longevity of this language from east to west," the head of IRIB mentioned, referring to the popularity and interest of many intellectuals and scientists in Persian.

Persian language teaching will be one of the sections of the Russian-language channel, and we hope that this training will spread to other sections of media as well, noted Ali-Asgari.

Referring to the foundation's achievements in honoring and promoting the Persian language, Gholam-Ali Haddad Adel said, "One of our most important tasks is to teach the Persian language beyond borders, and the pervasiveness of the Persian language in many parts of Asia has made it so important for us."

He also pointed to the features of the unveiled system, saying that online placement test for of Persian language, providing educational content in four skills of reading, listening, speaking and writing, strengthening the pronunciation components of, Persian vocabulary and grammar for students are among the features of ‘Mina system’.

In addition, this system is equipped with voice and speech recognition to correct the pronunciation of Persian learners, assessment of learning at the end of each lesson and holding simultaneous online conversation sessions with the teacher," he added.

For further details, visit https://mina.saadifoundation.ir/

ZM/5304048