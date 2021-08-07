Iran defense developments a thorn in eyes of enemies

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Force in ensuring the national security of the country is of strategic importance, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Saturday while addressing a host of Army Ground Force commanders in Tehran.

The ill-wishers and enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always resorted to many plots to invade the soil of this country, said Brigadier General Amir Hatami, adding, "However, with vigilance, readiness, authority and the stabilizing presence of the armed forces, especially the Army Ground Force the enemies do not dare to invade our country."

The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys a special strategic and geopolitical position in the West Asian region, and throughout history, arrogant powers have always had greedy eyes over Iran's unique geography.

"Undoubtedly, full protection of our homeland and the holy establishment of the Islamic Republic is one of the obligatory duties as Imam Khomeini (RA) instructed", Hatami said.

"Today, under the wise guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we have achieved astonishing progress in the field of the defense industry", the Iranian defense minister said.

"We're not dependant on any country or power and we are ready to export most of our advanced products and achievements to other countries", he stressed.

"Today, our defense developments in all areas of warfare, especially in the areas of missiles, and UAVs, have become a thorn in the eyes of the enemies of Islamic Republic", Hatami stressed.

RHM/5275580