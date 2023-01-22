32 people die in severe cold in Afghanistan's Nimruz

Salim Sadat, a resident of the provincial capital Zaranj city, told Amu TV that the “unprecedented” cold weather has left high casualties across Afghanistan.

According to him, freezing temperatures have inflicted heavy losses on the people of Afghanistan because the economic situation has deteriorated since the Taliban takeover in August 2021 and many have been forced to migrate abroad for work.

“Difficult and dangerous winter, hunger, unemployment, increase in food and fuel prices, have turned the life of Afghan people into hell,” Salim said.

Nuruddin Hamza, the Taliban’s designated mayor of Zaranj city, told Amu TV that 32 addicts have died due to cold in the last five days in Zaranj city.

“The Zaranj municipality has collected 32 bodies from the city during the last five days while the weather was very cold, which shows the highest number of casualties in the country,” he said.

