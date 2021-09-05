MP says LG, Samsung should not be allowed back in Iran

"It is heard that Samsung and LG intend to return Iran with strange conditions,” Alireza Salimi said while addressing an open session of the Parliament on Sunday.

"When the country needed Samsung and LG, they left Iran, and is not accepted that Korean products enter our country instead of the blocked Iranian money in South Korea regarding the situation created by the Americans,” he added.

"Now that the country is developing and producing home appliances, some foreign companies intend to re-enter Iran. The government should note that companies such as Samsung and LG, which betrayed Iran, should not be allowed to return Iran,” he said, noting that there are 500 home appliances factories in the country that are producing 19 million home appliances.

In response, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf praised the production of home appliances in Iran.

This point is being taken into account, he said, adding that the country has taken a big step, especially in the field of home appliance industry ,in terms of quantity and quality and government and parliament will never allow the weakening of domestic production due to the high quality of Iranian products.

