OPEC's Barkindo to attend Raeisi's inauguration

Mohammad Alibak, Iran's ambassador to Nigeria, wrote on his Twitter account, "Today I had a friendly and constructive meeting with Mr. Barkindo, the Nigerian Secretary-General of OPEC."

Informing that Barkindo is to take part in Raeisi's inauguration ceremony, added, "Barkindo thanked Iran for its constructive role in OPEC decisions."

The inauguration ceremony of Ebrahim Raeisi, the new President of Iran, will be held on Thursday evening in the presence of domestic and foreign guests at the place of the Iranian Parliament.

The ceremony for endorsing Ebrahim Raisi's presidential decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was held on today.

