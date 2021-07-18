US Navy “Knight Hawk” helicopter crashes in California Mt.

A US Navy MH-60 “Knighthawk” helicopter crashed near Mt. Hogue, California while conducting search and rescue (SAR) operations.

All four crew members survived the crash without injury and have been safely recovered, the navy said.

The aircraft, call sign Longhorn 02, was supporting Mono County search and rescue efforts to locate a lost hiker in the rugged high-altitude terrain in the National Forest south of Boundary Peak, 120 miles south of NAS Fallon.

The crash site is at 11,700 feet above sea level, in very rugged terrain. The crew were able to communicate following the impact, but a follow-on helicopter mission launched Friday evening from NAS Fallon was unable to retrieve them. An overnight kit was dropped to the survivors, who spent the night on mountain, Defense Blog News reported.

On Saturday morning, an additional MH-60, Longhorn 01, launched from NAS Fallon, and provided on-scene coordination, but could not affect a rescue.

A CH-47 Chinook from Mather Air Force Base was called in for its superior high-altitude performance characteristics. It dropped off a ground SAR team that met up with the survivors while the CH-47 returned to Mammoth Lakes for fuel. The Chinook returned to the scene, and at approximately 2 p.m., the crew of Longhorn 02 was safely recovered aboard the CH-47.

All military support for civil mutual aid SAR missions are coordinated by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (AFRCC) at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Pursuant to the National SAR Plan of the United States, military aircraft may also be used for civil SAR/MEDEVAC needs to the fullest extent practicable on a non-interference basis with primary military duties according to applicable national directives, plans, guidelines and agreements.

According to the navy, the cause of the crash is unknown and a mishap investigation will be carried out. The service plans to remove the aircraft from its current position on US Forest Service land following the on-site investigation.

